BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

BPCR opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.87. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

