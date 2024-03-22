Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.74 or 0.00067778 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $748.50 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

