BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.7 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.