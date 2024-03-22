BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Alexander Payne Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Payne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,250.00 ($56,085.53).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

Get BKI Investment alerts:

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About BKI Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.