BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Alexander Payne Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Payne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,250.00 ($56,085.53).
BKI Investment Stock Performance
BKI Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
About BKI Investment
