Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.