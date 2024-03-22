BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.92

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 278402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
