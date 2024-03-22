BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.92

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 278402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,656,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,201,756.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

