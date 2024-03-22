BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $842.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

