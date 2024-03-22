BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $114,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $827.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $801.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

