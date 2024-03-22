BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 241,858 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at $400,819,764.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

