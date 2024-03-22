BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 241,858 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at $400,819,764.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
