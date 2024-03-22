BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $827.23 and last traded at $827.55. Approximately 105,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 601,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $842.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $801.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

