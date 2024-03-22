Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 3.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $130.63. 94,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

