Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 75,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 654,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

