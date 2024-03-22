Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $2.65

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.85 to $2.65 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

