Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $81.33. 2,567,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,046,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Block from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

