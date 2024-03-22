bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $1.68 at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $3.00 to $1.68 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.27.

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

