bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. 1,012,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,045,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
