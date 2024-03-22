bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,570,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,871,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

The firm has a market cap of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309,690 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

