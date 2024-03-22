BMO Capital Markets Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.22.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.46. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.