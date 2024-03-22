BMO Capital Markets Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,694. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 450,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

