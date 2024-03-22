BMO Capital Markets Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PBH. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
