BMO Capital Markets Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KGI Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.