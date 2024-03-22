BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.
Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
