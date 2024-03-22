BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.