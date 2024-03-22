Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.40 and last traded at $185.40. Approximately 4,790,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,509,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

