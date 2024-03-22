BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 253,243 shares.The stock last traded at $50.27 and had previously closed at $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,755,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,907,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,901,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.