Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

