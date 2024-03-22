Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.92. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$15.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 190.14%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.