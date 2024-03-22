Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Kenneth Hao Sells 9,160 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AVGO stock opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
