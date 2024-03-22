Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Kenneth Hao Sells 9,160 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVGO stock opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

