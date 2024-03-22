Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $21.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,369.43. 2,095,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,413. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,248.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,046.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

