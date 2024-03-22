Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $83.40

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

AOS opened at $89.88 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,138,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

