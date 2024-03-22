Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Target Price at $16.50

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,783 shares of company stock worth $189,861 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immuneering by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immuneering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

