Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $86.83

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

