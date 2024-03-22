Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $52.13

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.