Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.93 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.