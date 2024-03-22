Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $24.36

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NOV opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

