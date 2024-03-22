Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $41.93

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

