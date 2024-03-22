Brokers Issue Forecasts for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 65.1 %

NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

