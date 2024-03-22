Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 833,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,484. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

