Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,617 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.76% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

