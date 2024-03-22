Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 520 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $215.08. The stock had a trading volume of 212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,088. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

