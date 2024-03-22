Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.30. 41,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,074. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

