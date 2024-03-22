Brookstone Capital Management Buys 21,858 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 46,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,036. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

