Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 62,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,651. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.