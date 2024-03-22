Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

