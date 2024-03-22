Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 14.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

