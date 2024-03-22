Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.08 Million Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,616 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000.

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 43,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

