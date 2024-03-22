Brookstone Capital Management Has $18.13 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Creative Planning increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 586,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

