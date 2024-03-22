Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.05 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 335,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

