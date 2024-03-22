Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.71. 1,977,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,646. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

