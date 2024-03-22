Brookstone Capital Management Has $46.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $46,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.75. 206,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,527. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

