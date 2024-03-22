Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after buying an additional 769,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000.

PJUL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

